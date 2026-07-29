IvySue gets attacked and needs help to survive

I got IvySue when she was only 8 weeks old. She was very badly beaten and thrown away like garbage. I don't want to end her life for something she had no idea it was coming.





On June 2, 2026 IvySue was attacked by a PitBull. That was the longest 30-40 seconds of my life. My daughter ended up hitting the PitBull with a metal bat. Finally the Pit released my IvySue. My daughter didn't want to hit the Pit but she could not get my IvySue from the PitBulls grib. My daughter was bitten also and had to get stitches once she knew the outcome with IvySue.





IvySue was ripped up! Her entire leg was ripped to shreds, holes everywhere and a gigantic gash on her neck! My daughter poured an entire bottle of saline on her leg & tied a tourniquet on it and wrapped IvySue in a blanket.





We went to Saint Francis Emergency and they didn't think she would make it through the night. They said she lost A LOT of blood and if she makes it through the night, they will discuss options with us then





She made it through the night and contacted me with the devastating news. They said she has to have it amputated . If they do not amputate it, she will have severe nerve damage, she will never walk correctly and she will not have a fulfilling rest of her life. They told me what it will cost and it floored me!





I am 76-years-old and live on a fixed income. I barely have enough for a candy bar once I pay my rent, my power bill, get my medications and buy a little food for me and IvySue IvySue is what wakes me up in the morning. I taught her how to say, "I LOVE YOU"! She knows when i am depressed because she comes to me and tells me she loves me. My heart would break and I would want to die if I couldn't save her life! She is my world and didn't deserve to get attacked. She was just minding her business.





My daughter maxed out every credit card she has but its not enough. I tried getting a couple loans but have been unsuccessful with obtaining one. I have tried Care Credit, Scratch Pay and Cherry with no success. I pray I can raise rest of the money because I wouldn't want to live if I have to euthanizer her.





I am supposed to be her protector and I couldn't. I got knocked down and stepped on and my body is very badly bruised and sore but nothing like what my FurBaby endured. I was no match for the strength of a PitBull. If my daughter wasn't around I definitely would have lost my IvySue in a horrific manner!





Please look at her photos, read her story and if you can, please help me save my IvySue.