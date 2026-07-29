Ivory Coast Crusade

This November I have been selected to join the Destiny Encounters Int’l mission team in Côté d’Ivoire (Ivory Coast) Africa! We will be going into the marketplace and villages, as well as hosting a 4-5 day crusade, praying for the sick, preaching the Gospel and sharing the love & hope of Jesus with a lost and dying world.

“How then will they call on him in whom they have not believed? And how are they to believe in him of whom they have never heard? And how are they to hear without someone preaching?” ‭‭Romans‬ ‭10‬:‭14‬ ‭ESV‬‬

Whether you go, pray or sow you have a part in the harvest!