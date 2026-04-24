I've been kicked off SSDI

I've been on Social security since 2006. I have severe anxiety/panic attacks. I live with my 83 year old Mom, husband and son. For the last 32 years social security only used my husband's income, now they are including my mom's retirement income, due to this we are "making to much money" and have completely cut me off. Do now because they cut me off I no longer receive Medicaid.

I cannot work due to disability. I am now a burden on my family and with the loss of my income we cannot make it where we live. We rent and rent is 1300, there is nothing cheaper around. We've lived her for 10 years and rent has increased from 750 a month. I truly do not know what to do now. They 964 that I am looking for is what I used to get monthly.

Thank you for taking the time to read.

Prayers are welcome.