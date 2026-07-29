Help Us Own Our Community — IV God's Glory

The IV God's Glory Foundation exists for one clear purpose: to point everything back to Him.





This isn't just a name or a brand; it's a constant reminder. In the way we live, the way we serve, the way we show up for people, and the way we rebuild after life has tested us, the goal stays the same: God gets the glory.





This vision was not built in perfection. It was built in real life; through seasons of learning, rebuilding, and surrender. What began as a personal walk of faith became something greater: a call to create a space where faith is lived, not just spoken.





IV God's Glory was born from that journey.





We lived that out in Houston's East End. We started on Harrisburg Boulevard, and we grew three different locations, each one bigger than the last. Every move was hard. Every move was necessary. We were not chasing something. We were following it. A Christian apparel store where people could wear their faith out loud. A daily food pantry that showed up for families whether the cameras were on or not. A clothing print shop, a stage for Christian hip-hop concerts, a vendor market where local entrepreneurs set up their first table, and a gathering place where people found more than they came looking for. We poured everything we had into every location we occupied, because the mission was never about the building. It was always about the people.





Then COVID hit. We lost our lease. For the first time, there was no next location waiting. We had to stop.





But we never stopped believing.





Our past shaped the assignment. It taught us what it means to be refined, to start again, and to hold on to faith when things don't make sense. And now, that same foundation is what pushes us forward.





We have returned; not as the business you may have known us as, but as the IV God's Glory Foundation, a nonprofit built to carry this mission permanently. We are building a Christ-centered community campus where people can reconnect with God, access real resources, grow in truth, and be reminded that their story is still unfolding. A food pantry. A vendor village. A place for music, outreach, and gathering. And land we intend to own — so no lease, no landlord, and no season of uncertainty can ever shut the doors again.





Three locations taught us one thing: we were always building toward something permanent & we are moving forward with intention. We believe God is still restoring, still speaking, and still writing new chapters. Nothing in your past disqualifies you, and nothing in your life is wasted in His hands.





And if you're here, it's not random.





Maybe you're rebuilding. Maybe you're searching for clarity. Maybe you're trying to find your way back to consistency with God. Maybe you remember us from Harrisburg and you've been wondering where we went.





Wherever you are, there is space for you here.





Not pressure. Not performance. Just purpose.





Come as you are. Grow as you go. Walk in what God has for you.





And in all of it — God gets the glory.

With a name that was inspired by 1 Corinthians 10:31, Whatever you do, do it all to the glory of God, IV Gods Glory’s goal was to always remind customers of the importance of making it our aim every day to glorify, please, and honor God.





Our goal is 800,000 people. One dollar each. One permanent home for the community. Forever.





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IV God's Glory Foundation is a registered Texas nonprofit corporation. Our 501(c)(3) federal tax-exempt application is currently in process. Donations made prior to approval may not be tax deductible. We will notify all donors once our tax-exempt status is confirmed.



