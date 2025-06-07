Justice for Iurii - Help Him Get His Freedom Back

Help Free Iurii – Unlawfully Detained Again by ICE

Iurii Dobrotvorskii (A#: 249378841, DOB: 08/09/2000) is a young asylum seeker who crossed the border legally through the CBP One program in July 2024. In February 2025, an immigration judge in San Francisco ordered his release from ICE custody under a $10,000 bond. That bond was generously paid by the nonprofit Border Angels, and Iurii was released and fully compliant with all conditions – including regular check-ins and GPS monitoring.

He never violated any laws or immigration rules.

But on May 30, 2025, while visiting a BI Inc. office in San Francisco to request a copy of his passport, Iurii was unexpectedly arrested again by ICE officers. ICE claimed his bond was “cancelled” – without a hearing, without evidence, and without any violation on record. This action appears to directly violate the judge’s prior court order for his release.

Now, Iurii is once again behind bars at the Golden State Annex detention center. We urgently need to raise $3,500 by June 10 to retain an immigration law firm that will file three crucial legal motions to fight for his freedom:

A motion to reinstate his bond

A motion for a new bond hearing

A motion challenging ICE’s unlawful re-detention

Iurii deserves justice. He followed the legal process, respected the court’s decision, and committed no wrong. Please help us fight back against this injustice and bring him back to safety.

Every contribution counts.

Thank you for your support.