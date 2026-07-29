Its Gods art just through me

I would like to be able to raise money to help me get a good start. I'm a jack of all trades really. But I absolutely love my Woodburnings. I have been told my whole life to sell my art. I have a hard time selling it. God gave me this gift. All I want to do is give. But unfortunately, life happened. So, I do truly need to start selling them. I really need to be able to get the wood and a new woodburning tool and other art supplies. Enough to be able to get me started to have a little collection done to start selling instead of one piece here and there. I have a service dog, my fiancée her emotional dog and you can't forget the emotional support Dragon. We are getting married this summer. We have no car, we live in a scary neighborhood. And we can't even afford what we got. I was given a gift. God gave me talent and I'm going to start sharing it. Anything helps. God Bless Us All.