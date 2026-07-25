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Its 100 degrees in my Moms RV Please Help

Goal$6,000 USD
Raised$245 USD

Fundraiser created byGaraine Creasman

Fundraiser funds will be received by Connie Williams

Its 100 degrees in my Moms RV Please Help

My mother, Connie, has always been a strong, independent woman, so naturally, when she retired she chose the RV lifestyle for freedom and simplicity.


She has traveled from California to New England - very slowly lol - with her loyal German Shepherd Theo & three cats Bert, Kevin, & Moto II. Her camper is a cozy, rolling home filled with the love of her furry family.


Until now, she’s managed on a tight Social Security budget, saving carefully for household essentials and pet care & supplies, while embracing the adventure of the open road.


Then, a few months ago, her RV generator died, and despite her best efforts to set aside money for a replacement, she’s fallen far short of what she needs.


A reliable new generator an older Ford E450 outfitted with a camper, plus professional installation will cost $7,000 total ($5,000 for the generator itself and $2,000 for installation and then sales tax as well).


Without it, basic comforts like reliable power for fans, lights, air conditioning, and essential appliances have become a daily struggle—especially now as extreme summer heat blankets the country.


Where she is today near Aberdeen South Dakota, it’s only 91°F outside, but the temperature inside her camper has climbed to a dangerous 102°F.


With no way to run cooling systems, the heat is becoming unbearable for my mom and her pets.


She’s done what she can by driving south in winter or north in summer to chase milder weather, but with nationwide heat waves intensifying, that’s no longer a sustainable or safe solution.


A new generator would give her the power she needs to stay safe, comfortable, and mobile without constant worry.


Every donation, no matter the size, brings us closer to reaching our goal. Please help today by donating whatever you can and sharing this campaign with your friends, family, and community.


Please help me get my mom and her furry family back on the road with peace of mind and a cooler, happier home ♥️


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