I Trusted My Agent

Purchasing a new home should always be one of the happiest times of your life. And given its importance, it is always recommended that you acquire a licensed real estate agent to aid and protect you as the buyer.

I acquired that licensed real estate agent for the purchase of my home and since the close, I have learned that the property was consciously and grossly misrepresented to capitalize on the current market conditions, make a quick and substantial profit, unload a property in deplorable condition, and take full advantage an out-of-state buyer, relocating to the area for the first time.

Instead of purchasing a house that I was led to believe would need some minor repairs but be a great new home, in the end, I was sold a house that should have been without question, condemned.

Since purchase, the following items have been discovered with the house:

> The house has sustained incredible structural damage as a direct result of both significant long-term water intrusion and termite infestation. The damage is so significant that numerous floor joists, along with most of the sill plate and rim joist for the home, have rotted away. Additionally, several walls of the home will need to be replaced in their entirety, with others requiring substantial repair.

> Both the heat pump and the furnace were taken from the house, prior to my purchase.> Of the four (4) doors on the house, only one, the front door, will open and close, due to the compromised structural integrity of the home. All need to be completely replaced.> Most, if not all the windows of the house also need to be replaced due to damage and/or rot.> The soffit and numerous roof rafters of the house have also sustained extensive damage.> The majority, if not all plumbing, wiring, and outlets in the house will need to be replaced due to age and condition.

In negotiations to buy the house, the removal of the home inspection was used by the Seller and Seller’s agent as a requirement to have my offer accepted. I trusted my agent and his response to my inquiry of the removal of this requirement and the condition of the home.

My agent also knew that I exerted myself financially to purchase this house. As a result, I do not have the money to fix my home. Additionally, with the house being uninhabitable, I have been forced to acquire alternative housing and pay for this housing as I work to both acquire the funds and find the people that can help me rebuild my home.

Thank you for any help and most importantly, prayers, in helping me save my home.

With hope and gratitude,

Karl