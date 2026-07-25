GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image
Fundraiser Image
Fundraiser Image
Fundraiser Image

It Takes a Village — Help Us Save Adél

Goal$300,000 USD
Raised$4,890 USD

Fundraiser created byJennie Stipe

Fundraiser funds will be received by Jennie Stipe

It Takes a Village — Help Us Save Adél

Adél is a bright, talkative 3.5 year old little girl who lives in Hungary with her family. She loves to play dress up and jump on the trampoline with her older brother. Watching her, you’d never guess the suffering she has already endured and what she lives with on a daily basis. 


In April 2025, a seizure led doctors to an MRI that found a large tumor in the right hemisphere of her brain, near the areas that control movement. Although the tumor has stayed stable in size, it has caused drug-resistant (pharmacoresistant) lesional focal epilepsy, a diagnosis that five different medications have failed to control. Adel has suffered from over 1500 seizures in the past year. 


Adél now has seizures daily (sometimes dozens in a single day), with her body stiffening or falling without warning, followed by hours of exhaustion and grogginess. Her family can no longer let her out of arm’s reach.


Specialists across multiple countries agree that due to the location of the tumor, this is one of the most delicate operations in pediatric neurosurgery, only safely doable by a small number of surgeons worldwide. After five rounds of failed medication, Adele’s liver function is continuing to decline. Surgery is no longer just an option. An international panel of expert neurosurgeons and neurologists from at least 8 countries reviewed Adél's case, together and they agree that surgery as soon as possible, with maximal safe resection of the tumor is the best path forward for her.


After a year of research and consultations with surgeons all over the world, it has been determined that the best chance for Adel’s survival is to receive care by Dr. Klimo at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee. Dr. Klimo is one of the leading surgeons in the world for this exact procedure.


Receiving care at Le Bonheur requires traveling internationally from Hungary to the US for care. The entire cost is approximately $400,000, which needs to be paid out of pocket. The surgery carries real risk (roughly a 10% chance of stroke or motor weakness), but without it, her epilepsy will stay uncontrolled and her development is likely to decline. This surgery is mandatory for Adel’s survival. 


Adél’s family is able to cover part of the cost. They are now asking for help closing the remaining gap of about $300,000, so their daughter can get the quality-of-life and possibly life-saving surgery she needs and get her childhood back. 


If we don’t raise enough funds, the family will have the option to put the funds they receive towards a surgery in Europe. However, their choices are very limited due to the nature and location of this tumor. 


Time is of the essence. If we can raise enough funds for this family, they will still have to go through the process of obtaining a Visa to come to the United States for her care. 



Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $1,200 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $290 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,775 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Business
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,448 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

SUPPORT INDEPENDENT MEDIA! If you appreciate our independent media effort, please support us to fight censorship! We are being silenced in every front...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

Memorial
Help my mom
Raised: $1,365 USD
Goal: $100,000 USD
Help my mom

Update: Unfortunately my dad passed yesterday morning. My mom could really use all the support while we navigate this new part of our lives. We...

Loading...

Family
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!
Raised: $110 USD
Goal: $500 USD
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!

I’m asking for community support. Many of you know my son Blais died in a motorcycle accident just over a year ago on September 30, 2023 I went into a...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve