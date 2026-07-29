It Takes a Village-Help Send Rai to China!

Meet Rai Brown, a remarkable young woman from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and a proud student at Springside Chestnut Hill Academy. Rai has been offered an extraordinary opportunity — an educational journey to China through her school’s travel program — and we are reaching out to our village to help make it possible.





What makes this trip so meaningful is the story Rai has already been writing. She has studied Mandarin Chinese since the first grade. For over a decade, she has shown up — year after year — to learn one of the world’s most complex languages, not because she had to, but because something in her always knew it mattered. China is where that dedication finally gets to come alive.





Rai is a young woman with a clear sense of purpose. She dreams of becoming a forensic pathologist, and she approaches that goal with the same focus and commitment she brings to everything she does. Travel is not a distraction from her path — it is part of building the curious, culturally aware, and deeply capable person she is becoming. Experiences like this one shape the way we see the world, ask questions, and understand the people around us. For a future scientist and healer, that foundation is everything.





We are asking friends, family, and anyone who believes in investing in young people to consider making a donation in support of Rai’s journey. And to those who have a birthday or holiday gift in mind — Rai is more than happy to receive your love and support in the form of a contribution to this experience. The gift of seeing the world is one she will carry with her far longer than anything that could be wrapped in a bow.





Every dollar contributed goes directly toward her travel, program fees, and on-the-ground experiences in China. No gift is too small. What matters most is that Rai gets to go — and that she knows her community believed in her enough to send her.





Thank you, from the bottom of our hearts, for being part of her journey.