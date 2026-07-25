It Started With a Song - Album Recording Project





What began with a simple voice memo has grown into something we never could have planned ourselves.





One morning, Deb sent Laura a voice memo of a song the Lord had placed on her heart during the night. Neither of us knew that this small act of obedience would become the beginning of a beautiful journey of writing songs together.





Since then, the Lord has continued to give us lyrics, melodies, and truths to share. Song after song has been born out of our desire to reflect God's great Gospel story—the story of His love, grace, redemption, and the life-changing power of Jesus Christ.





These songs are rooted in the breathtaking truth of the finished work of Christ. The Gospel is not merely that Jesus died for our sins—though that truth alone is glorious beyond measure. The Gospel is also that through His death and resurrection, Christ has become our very life.





As we've written these songs, God has been renewing our own hearts and minds through these truths. Again and again, He has reminded us that the Christian life was never meant to be lived through striving, self-effort, or determination. So much of what passes for Christianity today leaves believers exhausted, constantly feeling as though they must do more, be more, and try harder. Yet the Gospel invites us into something far greater: abiding in Christ and allowing His life to be expressed through us.





These songs have become declarations of that reality. They remind us that we are not called to live for Christ in our own strength, but to live by faith in the One who lives in us.





As Galatians 2:20 declares:

"I have been crucified with Christ. It is no longer I who live, but Christ who lives in me; and the life which I now live in the flesh I live by faith in the Son of God, who loved me and gave Himself up for me."





Our prayer is that these songs would help others rest in the sufficiency of Jesus, rejoice in His finished work, and glorify God as they realize the invitation of being invited into His Great Story!





This vision is rooted in the words of Colossians 3:16:

"Let the word of Christ dwell in you richly, teaching and admonishing one another in all wisdom, singing psalms and hymns and spiritual songs, with thankfulness in your hearts to God."





We believe music is a powerful gift from God—one that helps plant His truth deep within our hearts. Our hope is to create songs that are rich in Scripture, filled with Gospel hope, and centered on the all-sufficiency of Christ.





Now we're taking the next step: recording and producing an album.

Creating an album requires professional recording, mixing, mastering, musicians, and production costs. While we are excited to step out in faith, we cannot do it alone.





Would you prayerfully consider partnering with us? Every gift, large or small, helps bring these songs from our living rooms and voice memos into recordings that can encourage others with the life-giving truth of the Gospel.





Thank you for supporting this project and for helping us share the hope, freedom, and life found in Jesus Christ alone. We are grateful for your prayers, encouragement, and generosity.





"For from Him and through Him and to Him are all things. To Him be glory forever. Amen." — Romans 11:36