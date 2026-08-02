It costs money

‎Hello #GoodPeople,​Let me introduce myself. My name is Eman Sunanta, a daily laborer who relies on my motorcycle every day to earn a living and provide for my family.​On Sunday, August 2, 2026, a major tragedy befell me. My beloved motorcycle, my sole asset and my mainstay for work, was stolen by an unknown person in the parking lot of my workplace in Sumedang.​The loss of this motorcycle has truly impacted my life and my family's lives. Without it, I can no longer travel, completely cutting off our source of income.​This motorcycle is crucial for me:​Earning a daily living to support my family.​Paying for urgent needs and surviving in this difficult situation.​My daily income is barely enough, and I don't have enough savings to buy a replacement motorcycle anytime soon. Therefore, through this fundraiser, I humbly ask for a helping hand, prayers, and assistance from all #KindPeople.​Even the smallest amount of assistance from friends means a lot to me, allowing me to return to work and support my family.