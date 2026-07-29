Prophetic Ministry in Jerusalem Needs Your Support

Israel My Beloved, founded by Jan Willem van der Hoeven, needs your support.

To continue our work in Israel, the ministry urgently needs $50,000 (₪150,000 Israeli Shekels). This funding is required to keep our ministry house operational for one full year, and the amount must be secured within the next 3 weeks. The crowdfunding is denominated in Israeli shekels (ILS); for reference, 1 USD equals approximately 3 ILS and 1 EUR equals approximately 3.5 ILS.





For more information about the ministry, please visit: https://israelmybeloved.com





Below is a special Sukkot message from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=02dpVBiIb1o





About the founder

Jan Willem van der Hoeven was born in The Netherlands where his father was private secretary to Queen Juliana. Jan Willem studied in London, obtaining his Bachelor of Divinity Degree from London University.





Jan Willem has been a Middle East resident for more than 55 years and has two adult children, both of who served in the Israeli Army.





After initially traveling widely through the Arab world, Jan Willem became Custodian of the Garden Tomb in Jerusalem, a position he held from 1968 to 1975. During those years he spoke to many thousands of people in front of the Empty Tomb.





Jan Willem has founded a number of ministries in Israel and around the world. Most notably he founded Near East Ministry (NEM) in the Netherlands 60 years ago and he was principal founder of the International Christian Embassy Jerusalem (ICEJ) in Israel.





Currently he is director of the Yehuda-based International Christian Zionist Center (ICZC), which was established to stimulate and activate world wide Christian interest in and support for the state and people of Israel.





Jan Willem was the initiator of the ‘International Christian Zionist Congress‘, the ‘Mordechai Outcry‘ for the homecoming of the Soviet Jews to Israel, and, together with others, the annual Christian celebration of the ‘Feast of Tabernacles’ in Jerusalem. He has personally met and known the last 6 Prime Minister’s of Israel and is acquainted with many leaders, Knesset members and influential institutions in the land.





As a genuine Middle East specialist, Jan Willem has been a much-requested speaker in churches, synagogues and public meetings all across the world. Jan Willem van der Hoeven has addressed audiences of the AIPAC conferences, the International Congress of the Bnei Brit, the Zionist Organization of America and others. He has also appeared on numerous television and radio talk shows and interviews.





Jan Willem is a recipient of the prestigious Louis Brandeis Award from the Zionist Organization of America (ZOA). The International Forum for a United Jerusalem has honored him, by the hands of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, with the Guardian of Jerusalem Award, for his ceaseless efforts for a united and undivided Jerusalem. Click here to see the short video.





Other recipients of the Guardian of Jerusalem Award include the Chief Rabbi of Israel, Mr. Meir Lau, the former mayor of Jerusalem, Mr. Teddy Kollek and United States Senator Patrick Moynihan.





Jan Willem is the author of “Babylon or Jerusalem” (Deeper Revelation Books; 2009). This prophetic book has been translated into several languages.





About the Ministry

Israel My Beloved exists to affirm Israel’s special place in the Lord God’s world-encompassing plans and designs.





From our post here on the mountains of Israel, and in the biblical heartland of the Jewish people, we bear witness to the wonderful and awesome events occurring in and around the reborn Jewish national home, and we declare to the whole house of Israel: “Behold your God.”





In the midst of the hatred and violence directed against you, we exhort you with the words from the Book you have given the world: “Do not be afraid. Stand still, and see the salvation of the LORD, which He will accomplish for you today. The LORD will fight for you, and you shall hold your peace.” (Exodus 14:13-14)





As international hostility increases and you feel increasingly alone, we would urge you: Chazak ve amatz: Only be strong and of good courage. For just as God did not bring you out of Egypt to destroy you in the wilderness, so He has not brought you out from all the nations among whom He scattered you to see you destroyed in the midst of the earth.

God has restored you to your land to do you good, not evil. Although these are often dark and difficult days in the extreme, we want to encourage you to trust in the Lord and rest in His assurance:





“For I will set My eyes on them for good, and I will bring them back to this land; I will build them and not pull them down, and I will plant them and not pluck them up.” (Jeremiah 24:6)

And as we see God at work in your midst to faithfully perform all that He has promised you, we gentiles from different languages of the nations are here to grasp your sleeve and say:

“Let us go with you, for we have heard that God is with you.” (Zechariah 8:23)





Our message to the Church:

For 2000 years, Christianity has shown the Jewish people anything but the love and mercy taught and lived by Jesus. As a consequence the cross, a sign of great sacrifice, immeasurable love and eternal life to us, is a symbol of gross selfishness, enduring hatred, and violent death to the Jew.





In relation to the Jews, we Christians have a dismal past we need to confront and deal with. We believe we also have a glorious, hope-filled future together with them that we need to work towards. The arrogance we have so long born towards Israel must be replaced with overwhelming compassion for the nation so dearly loved by the Lord. For as Paul tells us, we do not support the root, but the root supports us. And as he warns: If God did not spare some of the natural branches, we would do well to remember that He may not spare all the grafted in ones either.





The Bible tells us that the end of this wicked age will not come until God has restored the Jews to the land of Israel, the city of Jerusalem and the Temple Mount, and until He has restored them in their relationship to Himself.





We are called, nay commanded, to stand with and rejoice in the unfolding of His purposes in these days, to align ourselves with what He is doing in Israel even as the world aligns itself against Him.





Now I say that Jesus Christ has become a servant to the circumcision for the truth of God, to confirm the promises made to the fathers, and that the Gentiles might glorify God for His mercy, as it is written: “For this reason I will confess to You among the Gentiles, and sing to Your name.” And again he says: “Rejoice, O Gentiles, with His people!” And again: “Praise the Lord, all you Gentiles! Laud Him, all you peoples!” (Romans 15:8-11)





Our message to the world:

God loves all mankind, and through His Son and through His restorative work in the Middle East, he is preparing to finally bring true and lasting peace to Israel, the Arabs, and the world. Those who oppose what He is doing stand in direct opposition to the Creator.

Do all you can, if you will not hear, to force, coerce and pressure Israel into surrendering the land the LORD God, in His mercy, has restored to them. Threaten, blackmail, bring all the diplomatic and economic weaponry at your disposal to bear, your efforts will be to no avail:

“Hear the word of the LORD, O nations… ‘He who scattered Israel will gather him, and KEEP him as a shepherd does his flock.’ (Jeremiah 31:10)





And beware, he who touches Israel touches the apple of God’s eye (Zechariah 2:8).

The day is coming soon when all nations will stand before God in the Valley of Judgement, and give account of the way they have treated Israel.





“For behold, in those days and at that time, when I bring back the captives of Judah and Jerusalem, I will also gather all nations, and bring them down to the Valley of Jehoshaphat; and I will enter into judgment with them there on account of My people, My heritage Israel, whom they have scattered among the nations; they have also divided up My land… Let the nations be wakened, and come up to the Valley of Jehoshaphat; for there I will sit to judge all the surrounding nations. Put in the sickle, for the harvest is ripe. Come, go down; for the winepress is full, the vats overflow– for their wickedness is great.”





Multitudes, multitudes in the valley of decision! For the day of the LORD is near in the valley of decision. The sun and moon will grow dark, and the stars will diminish their brightness. The LORD also will roar from Zion, and utter His voice from Jerusalem; the heavens and earth will shake; but the LORD will be a shelter for His people, and the strength of the children of Israel. “So you shall know that I am the LORD your God, dwelling in Zion My holy mountain. Then Jerusalem shall be holy, and no aliens shall ever pass through her again.” (Joel 3:1-2, 12-17)



