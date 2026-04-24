Israel Trip October 2026

Praise God for whom all blessings flow! I have been praying for an opportunity to travel to Israel since my baptism in 2024. God answered quickly as my church family at Bold City Church, Jacksonville, Florida is going in 3 months! I could not imagine getting to go with my own church but God certainly did. I met My Savior and King Jesus 2 years ago and my heart desires is to go to his hometown and country to walk where He may have stepped. God is so kind and loving to me. He healed all my diseases and has given me life. I owe it all to Him and He is worthy of it ALL! I am unable to fund this trip on my own. God will provide, if He desires this also. Thanksgiving to God for my breath and thank you for looking at my request. God Bless Israel and the Nations! God bless and keep you always.