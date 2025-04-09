Israel Missions Trip & Bible Lands Adventure

Psalm 48:12–14 Walk about Zion, and go round about her: tell the towers thereof. Mark ye well her bulwarks, consider her palaces; That ye may tell it to the generation following. For this God is our God for ever and ever: He will be our guide even unto death.

We’re a family of eight, two parents and six kids. Us kids are eager to join our parents and church on a 10-day journey to Israel in January of 2027. This isn’t just a trip; it’s a mission to share the Gospel with Jewish and Muslim communities, while also exploring the sacred lands where the Bible unfolded. Our dad will have opportunities to preach and we’ll pass out Gospel tracts in Hebrew, Arabic, and English, spreading seeds of hope and faith. We will be able to explore places such as Jerusalem, Galilee, Caesarea, Capernaum, Bethlehem, the Dead Sea, and various mountains, which will help bring the scriptures to life visually, inspiring our walk with the Lord.

The cost is steep—about $4,500 each, or $27,000 total for just us kids. That’s a big goal, but we’re not just asking—we’re working hard and living by faith. We’re hosting local fundraisers, designing products and selling them, and performing labor for those in our church and community. Every dollar you give brings us closer to this dual-purpose journey: sharing Christ’s love and growing in faith as we walk where Jesus walked. Your support will echo from Israel back home through the stories we’ll share!

2 Corinthians 9:7 Every man according as he purposeth in his heart, so let him give; not grudgingly, or of necessity: for God loveth a cheerful giver.