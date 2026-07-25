ISO electric wheelchair

Hi my name is Nicole Tarvin. I am here to reach out for help as i have multiple health problems that I am fighting right now. My main two that I am fighting the worst is neuropathy and MS. I am also dealing with fibromyalgia and rheumatoid arthritis in my right hip. I am reaching out to be able to raise the funds for an electric wheelchair as its getting hard to walk and move around. Please feel free to donate if your heart desires. I am very grateful for everything i get. Any help would be appreciated.