Ismael Velazquez Funeral

Our family is heartbroken by the passing of our dad, a man who loved God, loved his family, and brought joy to everyone he met. His faith showed through in the way he lived. Always encouraging others, sharing God’s love, and making us laugh. Though we are saddened, we find comfort in knowing he is now in the presence of the Lord.

As we prepare to honor his life, we are asking for help with funeral expenses. The total cost is approximately $20,000. Through the generosity of family and friends, we have raised $6,000, leaving $14,000 still needed. If you feel led to give, any amount will be a blessing. If you’re unable to donate, we would be grateful for your prayers and for sharing this fundraiser.

Thank you for your love, support, and kindness during this difficult time.