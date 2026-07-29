Families everywhere are feeling the pressure of rising prices. Basic everyday needs are becoming more expensive, and many people are forced to spend more time searching for affordable options. At the same time, small local stores, independent merchants, farmers, and product makers often struggle to be seen by the customers who live right around them.

That is why we are building iShopLocal.

iShopLocal is a local shopping and price-discovery platform designed to help people find products nearby, compare prices, discover promotions, locate deals, and support local businesses in their own communities.

The goal is simple: help families save money while helping local businesses grow.

This campaign will help us build the next important layer of iShopLocal: the Local Inventory and Price Relief Layer.

With your support, we will improve the platform so users can:

Find which nearby stores carry the products they need.

See store distance, product availability, promotions, and local offers.

Report prices, promos, and stock updates to help neighbours save money.

Discover local and independent alternatives to big retail chains.

Help small businesses reach nearby customers more easily.

Protect merchant listings from abuse through verified user systems.

Build a fairer and more transparent local shopping ecosystem.

This is more than an app. It is a community tool.

Every gift will help us move faster with development, server infrastructure, product database expansion, merchant onboarding, user verification, QR-code tools, community price reporting, and outreach to local stores.

Our first mission is to help families reduce the pressure of rising prices. Our second mission is to help local businesses survive, compete, and grow. Our long-term mission is to build a trusted local shopping network that serves people, communities, and small merchants first.

When you give to this campaign, you are helping build a practical solution for families, seniors, students, workers, newcomers, small businesses, and communities facing the daily pressure of higher costs.

Your support helps make shopping local easier, smarter, and more affordable for everyone.