Is Atheism Dead? Streaming Series

Join us in an ambitious journey to explore profound questions about faith, science, and existence.

We’re thrilled to announce our project to produce a nine-episode streaming series based on Eric Metaxas’s provocative book, Is Atheism Dead?—a work that critically examines the core arguments for atheism. In this series, we’ll investigate the powerful scientific, historical, and philosophical evidence that questions the assumption that life has no divine origin. This series is designed to not only inform but inspire reflection and conversation. With your support, we can make this vision a reality and share these compelling truths with a worldwide audience. This campaign is to produce the first THREE episodes (outlined below).

The Series Vision

Each episode is a deep dive into subjects that matter, such as the origins of life, the wonders of the cosmos, and the cultural impact of scientific and archaeological discoveries. We aim to make complex ideas accessible through a visually stunning presentation using cutting-edge technology, such as Unreal Engine, immersive LED backdrops, and multi-angle camera work. Here’s what your contribution will bring to life:

Epic Presentation: Our host takes center stage amidst a large LED screen, interacting with powerful graphics that bring evidence and ideas vividly to life. Multiple camera angles—ranging from tight shots to sweeping wides—add to the impact. Dynamic Walk-and-Talk Segments: The host moves alongside digital graphics on an LED wall, illustrating historical timelines, scientific data, and other concepts in a way that feels immersive and visually compelling. “Eric’s Corner”: An intimate sit-down space where the host shares personal reflections, short stories, and engaging fact-check segments. This corner will provide the audience with a closer look at the human side of these big questions. Cutting-Edge Digital Scenes: Using Unreal Engine, we’ll transport viewers to unique settings—archeological digs, cosmic landscapes, high-tech laboratories, and beyond—enhancing the narrative journey of each episode. Real Locations: The series will also include visits to actual research and cultural institutions, like the Discovery Institute in Seattle, where experts share groundbreaking perspectives and findings.

Episode Highlights

Here’s a glimpse into the first three of our planned episodes, which this campaign will make possible:

EPISODE 1: “Has Science Discovered God?” We dive into the intersections of science and faith, examining breakthroughs in fields like physics and cosmology.

EPISODE 2: “What Does Archaeology Tell Us About the Bible?” Recent archaeological discoveries lend new credibility to biblical narratives; we’ll visit excavation sites and talk to experts whose work challenges atheistic interpretations.

EPISODE 3: "Is There Evidence of Design in the Universe?" A journey through the marvels of our world, from DNA to the fine-tuning of the universe.

Why We Need Your Support

Producing a series of this quality requires substantial resources. Every dollar raised will go toward:

Production: Professional filming, visual effects, and digital editing to create an engaging and high-quality experience.

Professional filming, visual effects, and digital editing to create an engaging and high-quality experience. Set Design and Technology: Realizing our unique visual style, including LED backdrops, Unreal Engine scenes, and expertly crafted settings.

Realizing our unique visual style, including LED backdrops, Unreal Engine scenes, and expertly crafted settings. Travel and Location Expenses: Bringing viewers to places that matter, such as renowned research centers, with exclusive insights from field experts.

Bringing viewers to places that matter, such as renowned research centers, with exclusive insights from field experts. Marketing and Distribution: Helping ensure that Is Atheism Dead? reaches a wide audience, influencing hearts and minds globally.

Be Part of This Impactful Project

Together, we can spark conversations that matter and challenge cultural assumptions with compelling evidence and thoughtful analysis. Every contribution, big or small, brings us closer to delivering this important series to the world. Thank you for joining us on this journey to create something truly inspiring!