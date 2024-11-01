Is Atheism Dead? Streaming Series

Goal:
USD $1,500,000
Raised:
USD $193,573
We’re thrilled to announce our project to produce a nine-episode streaming series based on Eric Metaxas’s provocative book, Is Atheism Dead?—a work that critically examines the core arguments for atheism. In this series, we’ll investigate the powerful scientific, historical, and philosophical evidence that questions the assumption that life has no divine origin. This series is designed to not only inform but inspire reflection and conversation. With your support, we can make this vision a reality and share these compelling truths with a worldwide audience. This campaign is to produce the first THREE episodes (outlined below).
Each episode is a deep dive into subjects that matter, such as the origins of life, the wonders of the cosmos, and the cultural impact of scientific and archaeological discoveries. We aim to make complex ideas accessible through a visually stunning presentation using cutting-edge technology, such as Unreal Engine, immersive LED backdrops, and multi-angle camera work. Here’s what your contribution will bring to life:
Here’s a glimpse into the first three of our planned episodes, which this campaign will make possible:
EPISODE 1: “Has Science Discovered God?” We dive into the intersections of science and faith, examining breakthroughs in fields like physics and cosmology.
EPISODE 2: “What Does Archaeology Tell Us About the Bible?” Recent archaeological discoveries lend new credibility to biblical narratives; we’ll visit excavation sites and talk to experts whose work challenges atheistic interpretations.
EPISODE 3: "Is There Evidence of Design in the Universe?" A journey through the marvels of our world, from DNA to the fine-tuning of the universe.
Producing a series of this quality requires substantial resources. Every dollar raised will go toward:
Together, we can spark conversations that matter and challenge cultural assumptions with compelling evidence and thoughtful analysis. Every contribution, big or small, brings us closer to delivering this important series to the world. Thank you for joining us on this journey to create something truly inspiring!
Thank you for doing this. We live in a broken world, and without God, we're doomed. I think Albert Einstein captures it the best: There are two ways to live: you can live as if nothing is a miracle; you can live as if everything is a miracle. I look forward to watching the series.
Stoked to hear about this endeavor! Praying it through 😇
Just a little of what I can give to help you along. Hope that you reach your mark and create this series. It is much needed in our world today.
We appreciate Eric's work and want to help share God's love.
