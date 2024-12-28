Support Raising for Mission Trip

Dear Friends and Supporters,





I am thrilled to share a unique opportunity that lies ahead. I have been called to participate in a mission trip to serve communities in need and share a message of hope and love. My heart is set on following the kingdom of heaven, and I feel a profound calling to preach the gospel and spread the word of God. I aspire to follow Jesus's example by leading people to the Truth through servitude, not condemnation. With His mission as my guide, I am committed to extending this service to those in need.





Your generous contributions will help cover essential expenses like travel, accommodation, and supplies, enabling me to focus entirely on making a meaningful impact. By supporting this mission, you become an integral part of a transformative journey, lifting the unfortunate from the shackles of suffering. Together, we can bring hope, share love, and make a tangible difference in the world.





The Lord calls us to be the salt and light of the world, and I am deeply grateful for any support you can provide. Let us unite in faith and generosity to bring about positive change.





"For even the Son of Man came not to be served but to serve, and to give his life as a ransom for many." - Mark 10:45 (ESV)



















