Help Kelsey “Stand Corrected”

Hi everyone! My name is Kelsey. As some of you know, I have scoliosis, a sideways curve of the spine. In my early pre-teen years, my ballet teacher noticed that I was not standing straight. This observation eventually led to many consultations with doctors and specialists. It was caught late, so I was not a candidate for bracing. In the years to come, I was monitored with regular checkups.





Scoliosis often affects more than just the spine - it can lead to head, neck, and back pain, and a reduced lung capacity. Simple tasks like sitting or standing for long periods can be uncomfortable. Thankfully I have supportive parents and family that always encouraged me to never let my spine stop me or affect the way I view myself. Growing up they took me to endless chiropractic, massage, and physical therapy appointments helped me get my scoliosis activity suit (affectionately known by us all as my super suit;)—I’m deeply grateful.





I have a double curve with some rotation as well. A curve is severe when it is more than 50 degrees. The top curve of my spine was measured early this year at 61 degrees and the lower curve at 74 degrees. It had worsened since my last X-ray. It was finally time that my husband Matt and I seriously consider surgery.





We discovered a surgeon who specializes in minimally invasive scoliosis surgery (called Anterior Scoliosis Correction, or ASC) that spares the back muscles, preserves an impressive amount of flexibility, and has lower complication rates than the traditional surgery which removes the intervertebral discs and uses titanium rods and metal screws to stabilize the spine in a completely straight position.





The head surgeon is very experienced and when we went in for a consultation Matt and I were delighted to discover that my spine is flexible enough for me to be a candidate for the surgery. The clinic staff said that 95% of people with curves like me would have had spines too rigid to be considered for this surgery. The team was wonderful. We left the appointment feeling so relieved, and have since prayerfully researched this option.





So long as the medical committee approves the case, our insurance is in-network with the hospital where it would be performed and payments in that department should be relatively minimal. However, the surgeons are out of network and the practice’s financial coordinator stated we should expect to pay the upper limit of $70,000 in physician’s fees alone. Currently we are working with the practice who is initiating a single case agreement with the insurance company to see if the physicians fees can be lowered at all.





We feel at peace that this is a good next step for me and for our family. My surgery date is December 10th, 2024. If God puts it on your heart to help ease the financial burden, send an encouraging note or card around the time of surgery, share this link, or even pop in and visit at the hospital that would brighten our day!





However, most of all, we desire your prayers! Please earnestly pray:

• That surgery be free of any complications, nerve damage, or numbness around the incision sites.

• That the surgery would result in a fabulous correction and would be a massive success!

• That I will wake up well from anesthesia and experience no respiratory difficulties.

• That my body will feel better after the recovery period than it does before the surgery.

• That I adjust well mentally and emotionally to the process and trust God in my weaknesses.

• That we are a light to the hospital staff and our care team.

• That’s ultimately God is glorified in the process and this journey is a testament of His power, glory, and faithfulness.





Thank you for being a precious part of our lives, and for your support and love!





~Kelsey & Matthew





”I will go before you and make the crooked places straight.” Isaiah 45:2