Is there a light at the end of this tunnel

I lost both parents by age ten. I’ve struggled with depression as well as PTSD from finding my mother deceased in my garage at age 10. I was raised by an older sibling who was not very kind to me and as a result I’ve never been able to be very social. I never had proper care growing up. I never seen a dentist and had received liquid tetracycline as an infant for treatment of pneumonia, which badly damaged my teeth. Not being able to smile has cost me a lot in life. So it took me years to find a job I could do without being around people. I was able to get my own place and felt quite proud. But the company was bought out and left me without a job no notice at all. I am now about to be evicted and my car failed Echeck. I don’t have money to pay for this but I am trying to sign up for school to major in biology. I know I will find another job hopefully soon but I cannot attend college online without a home or work without a car. If you could help in anyway I’d be forever grateful and promise to return the same blessings when I’m back on my feet. Thank you