Help Keep Independent Journalism Alive

Support IRT Media – Independent Journalism for the Community

My name is Joe, and I am the founder of IRT Media, an independent journalist based in Bakersfield, California. My mission is simple: bring the public real news as it happens—live, uncut, and unedited.

Unlike traditional media outlets, IRT Media provides raw, on-the-ground coverage of breaking news, public events, protests, emergencies, community issues, and other important stories that impact our communities. I believe people deserve to see events for themselves and make their own informed decisions without excessive editing or media spin.

Your support helps cover the costs of internet service, travel expenses, vehicle maintenance, streaming software, and other resources needed to continue providing live coverage to the public.

Every contribution, no matter the amount, helps keep independent journalism alive and allows me to continue serving the community with transparent reporting.

Thank you for supporting IRT Media and helping bring real news directly to the people.