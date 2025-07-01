Standing by Jeff & Irene While They Recover

On Saturday, June 28, 2025, my parents were involved in a devastating car accident in Cordova, NM. They were struck by a suspected drunk driver who came speeding around a corner, giving them no time to react or avoid the collision. After impact, their vehicle caught fire. By the grace of God and the heroic actions of good Samaritans, my mom and dad were pulled from the car just moments before it was fully engulfed in flames. (Swipe left or right on photos to see additional photos).

Both were airlifted to UNM Hospital in critical condition. My mother, Irene, sustained multiple serious injuries, including four fractured ribs on the right side, five on the left, a fractured pelvis (front and back), three fractures in her right hand, a small brain bleed, a torn aorta from the seatbelt, bleeding adrenal glands, and severe bruising throughout her body. She has already undergone two blood transfusions.

My father, Jeff, suffered a fractured femur, which is currently being surgically treated, and three broken ribs. The pain from these injuries has led to elevated blood pressure and glucose levels.

We are incredibly grateful that they survived this horrific accident, but they remain in critical condition with a long and challenging road to recovery ahead. Any support—whether through prayer, sharing their story, or financial help (medical and living expenses while they are on unpaid leave) —is deeply appreciated. Thank you for standing with us during this difficult time.