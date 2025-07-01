Campaign Image
Standing by Jeff & Irene While They Recover

Goal:

 USD $20,000

Raised:

 USD $1,878

Campaign created by Calista Montoya

Campaign funds will be received by Calista Montoya

On Saturday, June 28, 2025, my parents were involved in a devastating car accident in Cordova, NM. They were struck by a suspected drunk driver who came speeding around a corner, giving them no time to react or avoid the collision. After impact, their vehicle caught fire. By the grace of God and the heroic actions of good Samaritans, my mom and dad were pulled from the car just moments before it was fully engulfed in flames. (Swipe left or right on photos to see additional photos).

Both were airlifted to UNM Hospital in critical condition. My mother, Irene, sustained multiple serious injuries, including four fractured ribs on the right side, five on the left, a fractured pelvis (front and back), three fractures in her right hand, a small brain bleed, a torn aorta from the seatbelt, bleeding adrenal glands, and severe bruising throughout her body. She has already undergone two blood transfusions.

My father, Jeff, suffered a fractured femur, which is currently being surgically treated, and three broken ribs. The pain from these injuries has led to elevated blood pressure and glucose levels.

We are incredibly grateful that they survived this horrific accident, but they remain in critical condition with a long and challenging road to recovery ahead. Any support—whether through prayer, sharing their story, or financial help (medical and living expenses while they are on unpaid leave) —is deeply appreciated. Thank you for standing with us during this difficult time.

Recent Donations
Show:
Michael Martinez
$ 150.00 USD
4 days ago

Praying for a complete recovery

Michelle Martinez
$ 50.00 USD
9 days ago

Susan and Alonso
$ 50.00 USD
11 days ago

Sending healing wishes for your parents’ recovery, and all the best to your family.

Cleo
$ 100.00 USD
11 days ago

We are so sorry to hear about this. We will be praying for your parent's full recovery.

Destiney
$ 20.00 USD
12 days ago

Praying for you and your family during this heard time🙏❤️

R and V Montoya
$ 100.00 USD
13 days ago

We hope you make a full recovery.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
13 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
13 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
13 days ago

I hope your parents recover well. Sending prayers as well 🙏

SHIRLEY MANZANARES
$ 50.00 USD
13 days ago

Hope you get well soon. God bless you and your family.

Deanna and Gabriel Vigil
$ 30.00 USD
13 days ago

Voight Family
$ 20.00 USD
13 days ago

Praying for you both

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
13 days ago

Prayers for a speedy recovery.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
14 days ago

Keeping them in prayer! God bless!

Tim and Paula Sanchez
$ 10.00 USD
14 days ago

Dulcie Romero
$ 300.00 USD
14 days ago

May God give both of you strength. Lots of love and hugs sent your way.

Joshua Romero
$ 200.00 USD
14 days ago

Prayers for a smooth recovery. God bless you all!

Anonymous Giver
$ 33.00 USD
14 days ago

April Vigil Barela
$ 20.00 USD
15 days ago

My payers are with them for a speedy recovery. 🙏🏼

Crystal
$ 50.00 USD
15 days ago

Calista, Sending lots of prayers to you, your family and your parents.

