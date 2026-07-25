Primary School Renovation

Idumuje-Unor Patriotic Union of Nigeria International (IPUNI) Fundraiser

The Idumuje-Unor Patriotic Union of Nigeria International (IPUNI) is a community-focused organization dedicated to promoting unity, development, and progress for the people of Idumuje-Unor in Delta State, Nigeria, both at home and abroad. Through collective effort, IPUNI works to address key needs in the community, especially in infrastructure, education, and social welfare.





About This Fundraiser

IPUNI is raising funds to support the renovation of Nkwor 1 primary school in Idumuje-Unor town in Delta State, Nigeria.

Our primary school is in urgent need of renovation. With your help, we can create a safe, modern, and nurturing environment for our children to learn and thrive.





Why It Matters

A quality learning environment is essential for every child’s future. This project will help:

* Renovate classrooms

* Build necessary infrastructure

* Improve safety and learning conditions





Fundraising Goal

We aim to raise $10,000 to bring this project to life. Every contribution goes directly toward improving the school and supporting the children. No amount is too small. Your support can help transform lives and build a better future for the next generation.





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