iPhone 15 Pro Max no insurance replacement

Hello everybody, my name is Zane. I’m starting this page because my phone fell off my lap at work and landed on a pebble and it’s just been getting worse from there. It’s about to go out on me and I’ve got two beautiful little girls to keep a hold of with babysitters and schooling and a job to keep a hold of as well. I have no other phone at the moment and all of the next check is supposed to go to bills if anybody could help out with a little bit please. God bless you forever. You will truly mean the world to me because it would make it so that I can do what I need to do for my kids without having to stress and myself I’m not looking for any more than 650. I can cover the rest. I am selling a couple items on Facebook marketplace under my name if you’d like to go, check them out and hope there as well please do it would also be appreciated.