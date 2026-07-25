Inwesment letter

Investment Opportunity: RITHUU SOLUTION

​Date: June 28, 2026

​Subject: Invitation for Partnership and Investment in RITHUU SOLUTION

​Dear Potential Investor,

​My name is Kumara, and I am the founder of RITHUU SOLUTION. My primary business objective is to expand my professional "Daily Collection" service. By incorporating modern management systems and scaling our current operations, I am focused on positioning RITHUU SOLUTION as a leading and reliable service provider in the industry.

​We have built a strong foundation through consistent performance and trust. To take our operations to the next level, I am currently seeking investment partners who are interested in a sustainable and growing venture.

​Why Invest with RITHUU SOLUTION?

​Proven Track Record: We have a well-established system for daily collections and financial management. ​Structured Growth: A clear expansion plan is in place to scale operations and increase profitability. ​Commitment to Partners: I am fully committed to providing a monthly return of 5% (ROI) to all partners who invest in this vision.

​If you are interested in exploring this partnership or would like to learn more about our business model, please feel free to reach out to me. I am ready to provide all necessary documentation, project details, and financial reports via email or direct message.

​Thank you for considering this opportunity. I look forward to the possibility of working together to achieve our mutual growth.

​Sincerely,

​Kumara

Founder, RITHUU SOLUTION

Phone: 0752776801

Email: rithuusolution@gmail.com