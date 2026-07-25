Help Support Independent Media

SUPPORT INDEPENDENT MEDIA! If you appreciate our independent media effort, please support us to fight censorship!

We are being silenced in every fronts. Attacks against us have taken the following forms:

Our Facebook, twitter account has been suppressed – limited distribution.

Reddit has permanently banned our site.

Google has suppressed us from their search engine and disabled ad serving on our site. Many ad networks use their adservers so once they banned our site, we lost alot of high paying ads.

We would rather not ask for funds, but given the challenging times we are in, we must. We are not immune to the ongoing attacks on conservatives. All we want to do is spread the truth and the conservative/libertarian message, but leftists won’t let us have it. Please consider making a small donation here.

You can see that we’re in a bind. It costs a lot to run a website that reaches thousands of conservatives every day. It would be tremendously appreciated for anything you can help us even if all you could do was tell your friends about our website.

You can’t rely on social media to keep up with our news. They have either prohibited or restricted the distribution of our updates on their platforms.



