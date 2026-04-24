Investing in the future

Hello.

I have talents that I am having a hard time cultivating due to expenses.

I am a musician that is in need of a piece of updated gear.

Hopefully, a bunch of tiny donations or a few generous donations week help me achieve my goals faster.

I would like to eventuality play solo guitar in a worship band at a local church, but as it sits right now, I don't have the necessary equipment to facilitate that endeavor.

So here I am, trying this avenue.

Thank you for reading my ambitions, have a great day.

Jim



