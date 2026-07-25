Security Fund For David & Fabian

Investigative journalism is more than just a camera and a microphone—it is a high-stakes operation. When we go where others won't, digging into the stories that "the powers that be" want buried, we aren't just met with closed doors. We are met with real, physical risks.

We are Fabian and David, and we are committed to uncovering the truth. But as our investigations into systemic corruption and high-level fraud intensify, so does the danger to our team.

The Cost of the Truth

Investigating high-level corruption means operating in high-risk environments. Whether we are conducting late-night stakeouts, meeting with high-profile whistleblowers, or performing on-site audits in hostile territory, our safety is constantly under threat.

To continue this work, we can no longer rely on luck. We need a professional security infrastructure.

Why Security is Our Top Priority

The closer we get to the truth, the more aggressive the pushback becomes. Your support directly funds the tactical side of our investigative work:

Personnel Protection: Hiring professional security detail to accompany us into high-risk environments, ensuring that we can focus on the evidence while someone else watches our backs.

Secure Logistics: Safe transport and secure lodging when we are on the road in unfamiliar and potentially dangerous areas.

Safe-House Interviews: Providing a secure environment for whistleblowers to come forward without fear of retaliation or surveillance.





Help Us Stay in the Fight

We are a 100% independent team. We don’t have a massive media conglomerate or a government agency protecting us—we only have you.





The reality is simple: Without security, the investigation stops. If we cannot guarantee the safety of our team and our sources, the truth stays hidden.





Every donation is a direct investment in the safety and longevity of this mission. Help us secure the frontlines so we can keep bringing the truth to light.





Stand with us. Secure the mission.