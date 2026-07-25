Invest in the Next Generation: Send me to Brazil!

Dear Friends and Partners,





I am privilege to be selected as one of the few participants from Nigeria to join over 1,000 emerging leaders from around the world at the Fourth Lausanne Younger Leaders Gathering (YLG 4) in São Paulo, Brazil, from March 16–22, 2027.





This gathering is far more than a one-week event; it marks the launch of a intentional, ten-year commitment to global collaboration, mentorship, and strategic investment in the future of the global Church.





My heart is deeply invested in administrative leadership and mentoring the next generation to find their place in the Great Commission. This passion drives my active involvement in campus ministry, as well as my current role with the Nigeria Evangelical Missions (NEMA), where I provide vital administrative, technical, and human resource support to over 220 mission organizations across Nigeria.





Attending YLG 4 will provide a vital training ground, equipping me to serve the Nigerian missions community with a global perspective and effectively raise the next generation of laborers for the Master.





To step into this opportunity, I am looking for partners who believe in this vision. The total cost for the registration fee ($1,195), airfare, visa, and local logistics comes to $3,720.





By the grace of God, I have already raised $760 (₦1,064,000.00), leaving a remaining balance of $2,960 (approx. ₦4,144,000).





I would be deeply honored if you would consider partnering with me to help bridge this gap:





Partner through Prayer: I sincerely covet your prayers for safe travels, spiritual alignment, and that the Lord utilizes this gathering to do a remarkable work in my life and ministry.

Partner through Giving: No donation is too small. Every financial contribution directly accelerates the actualization of this ministry assignment.





Thank you so much for your continuous love, prayers, and partnership. Together, let’s make this dream a reality!





God bless you richly.