Invest in the Next Generation of Global Leaders

The Lausanne Movement has created a multi-year, global, polycentric process towards catalytic collaboration of the global church, for the discipling of all nations and the shaping of the world in 2050. We invite the global church to join in this journey, which includes ongoing cycles of listening, gathering, and acting—together—toward seeing our fourfold vision fulfilled.





In March 2027 the Lausanne Movement will host its fourth Younger Leaders Gathering (YLG 4) in Brazil to launch the next phase of shaping the future of the global church by intentionally investing in emerging leaders.





Your support will enable over 1,000 emerging global leaders and mentors to not only meet together in Brazil, but journey together for a decade of discipleship, mentorship, and collaboration towards greater gospel-centered impact.



