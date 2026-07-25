Invest in the Diaz Family Homeschool

Many of you know the Diaz family and the dedication they have shown in raising and educating their children. As a homeschooling family, with six of their kids enrolled in Classical Conversations, they are faithfully investing in their children's education, character and future. In fact, 4 years ago, Alma stepped out in faith and said yes to directing a new CC community which she directed for four years. While directing, Alma also served several families as new families joined the community and started their homeschool journey.





This year Alma's husband, Carlos, is finishing his nursing degree! This is an important step toward providing long-term financial stability and opportunities for their family. During this season, Carlos is in the nursing program full-time and only able to work part-time.





To help support the family's educational needs during this time, we are establishing an education fund to help with tuition and books required for their enrollment in Classical Conversations.





This is an opportunity to come alongside the Diaz family and encourage them in their homeschool journey. If you would like to contribute, any amount is greatly appreciated! Your gift will go directly to helping their kids educational expenses.





Thank you for your generosity and support!