Invest in Noah's USC Journey

There are moments in life that change everything. For me, that moment came when I was accepted into the Master of Fine Arts in Film and Television Production program at the University of Southern California School of Cinematic Arts.





For years, I have worked relentlessly to build a career in film. I’ve had the privilege of working on productions including The Chi, 61st Street, and Obliterated, learning from talented professionals and seeing firsthand the impact that great storytelling can have. Every long day on set strengthened my belief that I wasn’t just meant to help tell stories. I was meant to create them.





Being admitted to USC is the opportunity of a lifetime. The School of Cinematic Arts has educated some of the most influential filmmakers in the world, and earning my MFA there will provide the mentorship, education, and network needed to reach my dream of becoming a writer and director.





While I have received financial aid, there is still a significant gap between the cost of attendance and what I can realistically afford. Tuition, housing in Los Angeles, filmmaking equipment, books, transportation, and everyday living expenses create a financial hurdle that I cannot overcome alone.





If you’ve ever believed that someone’s potential deserves a chance, I’m asking you to believe in mine.





Every contribution, no matter the amount, helps move me one step closer to the classroom, the film set, and ultimately the career I’ve spent years working toward. If you’re unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser with your friends, family, or network would mean just as much.





I don’t see this as asking for charity. I see it as inviting people to invest in a dream that has been built through years of discipline, sacrifice, and perseverance. My promise is to make the most of every opportunity this education provides and to create stories that entertain, inspire, and leave a lasting impact.





Thank you for taking the time to read my story, for believing in my future, and for becoming part of this journey. I truly couldn’t do this without your support.