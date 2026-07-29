Invest in My Nail Business Journey

Hi everyone! My name is Kierra, and I am raising funds to help start my own nail business. Ever since I discovered my love for nail art and beauty, I’ve dreamed of turning that passion into something bigger. I enjoy helping people feel confident, beautiful, and express themselves through creative nail designs.

Starting a business takes dedication, hard work, and the right tools. The funds raised will help me purchase essential supplies such as nail products, equipment, training materials, and other business necessities. My goal is to create a business that provides high-quality services while allowing me to build a stable future for myself.





I want to start this business because I believe in working toward my goals, developing valuable skills, and creating opportunities for growth. Owning a nail business would allow me to do something I genuinely love while serving others and building a career from my passion.





Any support, whether through a donation or simply sharing my fundraiser, means so much to me. Thank you for helping me take the first steps toward making this dream a reality!



