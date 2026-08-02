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Invest in My Future: Help Me Stay in College

Goal$100 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byLaurene Djontu

Invest in My Future: Help Me Stay in College

This year, I had the incredible honor of graduating as the valedictorian of my high school class. Through years of hard work, late nights, and determination, I earned academic scholarships that made attending college possible. As an international student, I have worked tirelessly to pursue an education in the United States and create opportunities for a better future.

While I am deeply grateful for the scholarships and support I have already received, I am still facing one major obstacle: an $8,000 housing gap that I cannot afford on my own.

Unlike many students, I am not eligible for federal financial aid because of my immigration status. My family has extremely limited financial resources, and my brother, who is my only guardian in the United States, is doing everything he can to help. Even with his support, we simply cannot cover the remaining cost.

I have explored every option available to me. I have applied for scholarships, reached out to the University of Houston's Dean of Students and financial aid offices, searched for emergency assistance, and am actively looking for campus employment, including Resident Assistant opportunities. I am committed to doing everything I can to contribute toward my education.

Your support would help cover my housing expenses so I can focus on what I came here to do: earn my degree, gain valuable experience, and build a career where I can give back to others.

Every donation, no matter the amount, brings me one step closer to staying in school. If you're unable to donate, sharing this campaign with friends, family, or your community would mean just as much.

Thank you for believing in my future and for taking the time to read my story. Your kindness and generosity will have a lasting impact on my life.

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