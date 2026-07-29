Invest in My Education,Help Me Complete My Studies

Invest in My Education: Help Me Complete My University Degree in Architecture So I Can Gain Skills to Create Jobs, Empower Youth in Nigeria, and Use My Knowledge to Solve Real Problems While Covering Tuition, Books, Internet & Basic Needs...





My Story:

My name is Progress Chikamnele, I’m a first level student of Architecture at University of Maiduguri in Maiduguri, Borno State. Education has always been my path to change. I believe God has placed in me the ability to learn, solve problems, and give back to my community. But right now, financial challenges are threatening that dream.[finishing first year].





Due to financial constraint, I’m struggling to cover my tuition, required textbooks, internet data for research, and basic living expenses. I'm just starting this journey, I don’t want to stop now when the finish line isn't far off...





Why This Matters:

This degree is bigger than me. With skills in Architecture, I plan to:

1. Create opportunities - Start small projects that can employ youth around the nation.

2. Solve local problems - Use what I learn in Architecture to help my community

3. Mentor others - Show young people that education can break the cycle of poverty





Every child in Nigeria deserves hope. I want my graduation to be proof that it’s possible, even in hard times.





How Your Gift Helps:

Your donation will go directly to:

1. Tuition & fees: 104,500(first year) subsequent year sees an increase in fees.

2. Textbooks & study materials: (due to market, prices fluctuates)- The resources I need to pass with excellence

3. Internet data & research: ₦20,000- For assignments, online classes, and research

4. Basic living expenses: ₦150,000(per semester)- Food and transport while I focus on my studies





Total Goal: ₦1,500,000.





My Promise:

I’m committed to finishing strong. I’ll post updates on my grades, projects, and how your support is making impact. After graduation, I’ll use my skills to serve others, especially youth and students who are also struggling. This isn’t just a donation. It’s an investment in a future leader.





Thank you for reading, praying, and considering a gift. Even ₦1,000, sharing this page, or sending a word of encouragement means everything.





“Whatever you do, work at it with all your heart.” Colossians 3:23





God bless you,

Progress,

sheisprogress@gmail.com.