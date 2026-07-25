Invest in My Dream to Build a Modest Fashion Brand

Simple Business Plan – Modest Fashion (Women's Wear, Hijabs & Abayas)





Business Name





Balikees modest





Business Description





I run a modest fashion business specializing in women's wear, hijabs, and abayas. My goal is to provide high-quality, affordable, and stylish clothing for women while creating a trusted brand known for excellent craftsmanship and customer service.





Products and Services





Custom-made abayas





Hijabs in different fabrics and styles





Women's dresses and gowns





Clothing alterations and repairs





Target Customers





Muslim women and girls





Working-class women





Students





Brides and wedding parties





Clothing retailers





Funding Needed





I am seeking funding to purchase:





An industrial sewing machine





A weaving/overlock machine





Fabrics and tailoring materials





Scissors, measuring tools, thread, and other accessories





Branding and marketing materials





Business Goals





Increase production capacity.





Employ and train young women in tailoring.





Build a recognized modest fashion brand.





Grow sales through social media and customer referrals.





Conclusion





With financial support, I will expand my tailoring business, increase my income, create employment opportunities, and provide quality modest fashion products to customers across Nigeria.





Item

Estimated Cost

Industrial sewing machine

₦500,000

Overlock (weaving) machine

₦350,000

Fabrics and materials

₦400,000

Shop rent

₦150,000

Iron, cutting table, generator/inverter, and tools

₦400,000

Branding, packaging, and marketing

₦100,000

Working capital

₦100,000

Total

₦2,000,000