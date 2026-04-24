Invest in Michael's Future

I have known this young man for over seven years, and he is worthy of our investment!





Michael Komba is a dedicated student, community leader, and volunteer residing in Koidu, Sierra Leone. While pursuing his education through BYU–Pathway Worldwide, he helped launch a community resource center that provides access to computers, the internet, and educational opportunities for people who otherwise would have little or no access to these resources.





Michael volunteers as a tutor, teaching computer skills and helping others improve their educational and career opportunities. He also honorably served a two-year mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Ghana, where he developed leadership, teaching, and communication skills that continue to benefit his community today.





Today, Michael continues to serve as First Counselor in his local church Branch Presidency and as a District Young Single Adult Committee member, helping support and strengthen individuals and families throughout his area.





He is actively pursuing remote employment opportunities and hopes to continue his education in the United States when student visa opportunities become available again for residents of Sierra Leone.





This fundraiser will help provide one year of housing, electricity, water, and internet access so Michael can focus on his education, job search, church service, and continued efforts to help others in his community.





Goal Breakdown

Housing (12 months): $1,200 Electricity: $300 Water: $200 Internet: $200 Fees/Buffer: $100

Total Goal: $2,000





Your support is more than financial assistance—it is an investment in education, leadership, service, and opportunity. Michael has already demonstrated a commitment to improving the lives of those around him. With a stable place to live and reliable access to utilities, he can continue pursuing his education, developing professional skills, and serving his community.





Thank you for helping Michael continue building a brighter future for himself and those he serves.





"When opportunity meets determination, amazing things happen." ❤️