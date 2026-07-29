Invest in Eternity

About Me: I am very passionate about bringing people closer to God through scripture and singing original songs that share my faith and testimony.

In March 2024, I took a leap of faith and left my job to dedicate myself to this ministry full-time.





Ministry: For over 15 years, I’ve been planting seeds across Southern California, and I’ve watched God grow this mission far beyond what I ever imagined.





The ministry consists in 3 (50 inch) LED panels bright enough to be seen even on direct sunlight. With more than 300 bible verses, need prayer messages and a bible table for people to get it for free.

The panels are programmed to change every 20 to 30 seconds depending on the length of the bible verse. Currently for the past 5 years my schedule have been at Disneyland entrance with more than 50,000 a day, Monday Through Friday from 2 pm to close and weekends at Newport Beach. We distribute around 8,000 free Bibles every year!





Your support has the potential to bring people closer to God by planting a seed. Eternal decisions are being made daily.

You may not be able to do what I do, but By partnering with me through a monthly gift, you are directly fueling this harvest. Let's plant seeds together that will lead to eternal decisions! You can rest assured that your contribution will go to further the kingdom of God.





Your support helps cover essential costs—like the $600 monthly parking fee at Disney and travel expenses—ensuring we can continue planting seeds that lead to eternal decisions together."





Thank you for your support and generosity!