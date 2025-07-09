Invest in Embodied Catholic Formation

A door has opened for the work God has been quietly forming in me… But I cannot cross this threshold alone.





For years, I have been slowly discerning and developing a body of work that brings together Catholic catechesis, spiritual formation, feminine embodiment, nervous system awareness, prayer, and the wisdom of the body. The purpose is to help women receive the truths of the faith with their whole humanity, so that what they believe can take flesh in the way they pray, heal, discern, relate, and live their vocation.

I have now been accepted into the Metamorphosis Leadership Program, a year-long formation in leadership, facilitation, emotional maturity, embodied practice, and the development of transformational work. I believe this program could help me gather the many strands of this calling into a clear, responsible, and sustainable path of service.





My work is rooted in a simple conviction: women do not only need more information about the faith. We need spaces where the truth can become lived, received, and embodied.





A woman may know intellectually that she is beloved by God and still live with fear, striving, shame, disconnection, or difficulty receiving love. She may understand the theology of the body, the feminine genius, or Mary’s fiat, yet struggle to experience those truths within her actual life, relationships, and body.





I want to help bridge that gap.





Through Feminine Genius Journeys, I am developing catechetical and formational offerings for women, including Bible studies, courses, retreats, womb circles, and individual sessions. These experiences are designed to help women encounter Christ with the whole of their humanity and move from disconnection toward greater integration, freedom, and receptivity to grace.





I already carry the theological vision and the desire to serve. What I need now is deeper formation in how to lead, facilitate, hold transformational spaces responsibly, refine my methodology, and build this work in a sustainable way.





The Metamorphosis Leadership Program would help me deepen my skills in group facilitation, curriculum development, leadership, emotional integration, somatic practice, and the practical foundations needed to bring this ministry into fuller form.





The tuition is beyond what my family can currently afford. As a mother of four, including a newborn, I am building this work in the hidden hours of motherhood, prayer, study, and discernment. I do not have the financial capacity to make this investment alone.





That is why I am asking for help.





My fundraising goal is $10,100. Every gift, whether large or small, brings me closer to saying yes to this formation.





One percent of the goal is $101. Ten people giving $101 would raise more than $1,000. Even a gift of $10, $25, or $50 becomes part of something larger: the formation of a ministry intended to help women receive the faith not only in the mind, but in the heart, the body, the nervous system, and the whole person.





I do not see this as an investment in me alone. It is an investment in every woman who longs for a faith that reaches beneath performance, fear, and disconnection; every woman who desires to encounter Christ more deeply within her embodied life; and every woman who needs a sacred, faithful place to remember who she is.





Like a desert rose, this work has been forming quietly beneath the surface. I believe this program could provide the nourishment, structure, and mentorship needed for it to bloom.





Please consider giving, sharing this fundraiser, or praying for me as I discern and step forward.





Thank you for helping me carry this calling across the threshold.





Donations are personal gifts toward my educational and professional formation and are not tax-deductible charitable contributions.



