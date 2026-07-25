Invest in Education

My name is ian﻿, and I am working hard to build a better future through education. School is very important to me, but the costs that come with it can be difficult to manage.

I need a reliable laptop and other electronics so I can complete assignments, research projects, attend online classes when needed, and keep up with my schoolwork. Having the right technology would make a huge difference in my education and help me succeed both in and out of the classroom.

I also need help paying for school-related expenses, including fees, supplies, and other educational costs. These expenses add up quickly, and any support would help reduce the financial burden and allow me to focus on learning.

Every donation, no matter the amount, brings me one step closer to achieving my goals. Your generosity will help me continue my education, work toward my dreams, and create a brighter future. Thank you for believing in me and for supporting my journey.