Invest in Changing Children's Lives

Children belong in families . Every child deserves a place to belong; a family who will walk with them through every season of life.





At Lukiwe, we help orphaned and vulnerable children in South Africa find safe and loving homes through foster care and adoption. But our vision goes far beyond placement. We are not interested in simply finding a home for a child and then walking away. We are committed to the entire journey.





When a child joins a family, that is not the finish line— it is the starting line .

We equip foster and adoptive parents with trauma-informed care training and practical tools to help children heal and thrive. We walk alongside families through challenges, celebrate victories, and provide encouragement when the road gets difficult. Our hope is not simply to see a child placed in a home today. Our hope is to be part of a story that continues for decades—to see that child graduate, start a career, build healthy relationships, and one day walk down the aisle surrounded by people who love them.





That kind of impact takes more than programs. It takes relationships.

This summer, we have an opportunity to build those relationships in a powerful way. We will be traveling throughout the United States, attending HillFest, SoulFest, and other gatherings where we can share the story of South Africa's vulnerable children and invite others into the journey. These events create opportunities to meet future partners, supporters, churches, and advocates who can help strengthen families and expand hope for children for years to come.





The goal of this campaign is simple: raise $5,500 to bridge the distance between these opportunities and the children we serve. Those funds will help carry us across oceans and into conversations that can open doors for new partnerships, new advocates, and new resources for vulnerable children and the families caring for them.





A plane ticket may seem like transportation, but for us it is a seat at a table, a conversation with a future partner, a connection with a future donor, and an opportunity to invite others into a story of hope and healing.





When you give, you're not simply helping us travel. You're helping us build relationships that can strengthen foster and adoptive families, expand support for vulnerable children, and create lasting impact long after this summer is over.





Thank you for investing in changing children's lives.