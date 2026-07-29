GiveSendGo Logo

Invest in Changing Children's Lives

Goal$5,500 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byDan Peront

Fundraiser funds will be received by Dan Peront

Invest in Changing Children's Lives

Children belong in families. Every child deserves a place to belong; a family who will walk with them through every season of life.


At Lukiwe, we help orphaned and vulnerable children in South Africa find safe and loving homes through foster care and adoption. But our vision goes far beyond placement. We are not interested in simply finding a home for a child and then walking away. We are committed to the entire journey.


When a child joins a family, that is not the finish line—it is the starting line.

We equip foster and adoptive parents with trauma-informed care training and practical tools to help children heal and thrive. We walk alongside families through challenges, celebrate victories, and provide encouragement when the road gets difficult. Our hope is not simply to see a child placed in a home today. Our hope is to be part of a story that continues for decades—to see that child graduate, start a career, build healthy relationships, and one day walk down the aisle surrounded by people who love them.


That kind of impact takes more than programs. It takes relationships.

This summer, we have an opportunity to build those relationships in a powerful way. We will be traveling throughout the United States, attending HillFest, SoulFest, and other gatherings where we can share the story of South Africa's vulnerable children and invite others into the journey. These events create opportunities to meet future partners, supporters, churches, and advocates who can help strengthen families and expand hope for children for years to come.


The goal of this campaign is simple: raise $5,500 to bridge the distance between these opportunities and the children we serve. Those funds will help carry us across oceans and into conversations that can open doors for new partnerships, new advocates, and new resources for vulnerable children and the families caring for them.


A plane ticket may seem like transportation, but for us it is a seat at a table, a conversation with a future partner, a connection with a future donor, and an opportunity to invite others into a story of hope and healing.


When you give, you're not simply helping us travel. You're helping us build relationships that can strengthen foster and adoptive families, expand support for vulnerable children, and create lasting impact long after this summer is over.


Thank you for investing in changing children's lives.

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Medical
Facial Reconstruction Surgery
Raised: $240 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Facial Reconstruction Surgery

Hello my name is Joe I was born with severe facial deformities. I am also missing a leg, deformed hand and I can only see out of one eye. I have had m...

Loading...

Current Events
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,548 USD
Goal: $40,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

I run this totally solo. No corporate money, no narrative to push, and no playing both sides just to keep everyone happy.When you chip in here, you ar...

Loading...

Emergency
Help Us Keeps Our Home
Raised: $195 USD
Goal: $4,032 USD
Help Us Keeps Our Home

Help Us Keep Our HomeI'm reaching out because I'm in one of the hardest situations I've ever faced, and I truly need help.I have been approved for an...

Loading...

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $2,400 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $440 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,925 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve