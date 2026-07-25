Invest in Addilyn!

If you know our family, you know that our greatest desire is to raise Addilyn to know and love Jesus. As parents, we believe one of the greatest investments we can make in her future is providing her with a Christ-centered education.

Over the last two years, Addilyn has endured ongoing bullying at public school. What began as hurtful comments gradually became more severe, affecting her confidence, her joy, and eventually her mental and emotional well-being. As parents, there is nothing more heartbreaking than hearing your child say they hate themselves or begin talking about suicide because of the pain they are carrying. Those moments changed everything for us.

We have prayed, sought wise counsel, and truly believe the Lord is leading us to enroll Addilyn at ALCA, where she can grow in a safe environment that nurtures both her education and her faith.

Earlier this year, we were overjoyed when Addilyn was approved for the Georgia Promise Scholarship. ALCA verified her eligibility and accepted the scholarship, giving us confidence that this door had been opened by God. Then, just three weeks later, we received unexpected news that the scholarship had been withdrawn. Despite our efforts to understand why, we have not received a clear explanation.

Now we find ourselves responsible for nearly $6,000 in tuition and fees that we were not financially prepared to cover.

We know God is our Provider, and we are trusting Him completely. At the same time, we also know that God often provides through the generosity of His people.

Would you prayerfully consider investing in Addilyn's future?

Whether it's $10, $25, $50, or sponsoring a larger portion of her tuition, every gift brings us one step closer to giving Addilyn the opportunity to learn in a place where she is encouraged, valued, and reminded daily of who she is in Christ.

If you aren't able to give financially, we would be incredibly grateful if you would pray for our family and share this campaign with others.

Thank you for believing in Addilyn, for believing in Christian education, and for helping us follow where we believe the Lord is leading.

"Train up a child in the way he should go, and when he is old he will not depart from it." — Proverbs 22:6