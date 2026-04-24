Invest In A Purpose Worth Pursuing ❤️

Hi, my name is Shelby Murray-Davis.

If you've taken a moment to read my story, thank you.





Asking for help isn't something that comes naturally to me. I've always believed in working hard, finding a way forward, and trusting that every challenge has a purpose. Today, I'm asking for help with one educational barrier that stands between me and the next chapter of a journey I've been building for years.





I am a full-time healthcare professional, a mother of two incredible little boys, and a nontraditional nursing student completing a hybrid LPN program while working full time. Balancing work, school, and motherhood hasn't been easy, but every challenge has strengthened my determination to keep moving forward.





Over the years, I've earned 171 college credit hours through persistence, sacrifice, and an unwavering commitment to my education. Recently, I received encouraging news that many of those credits can transfer toward my Bachelor of Science in Nursing, bringing me one step closer to my long-term goal.

While earning my nursing degrees is an important part of my journey, it is not the destination.





My ultimate aspiration is to become a Women's Health Nurse Practitioner. I want to educate, advocate for, and care for women throughout every stage of their lives. I believe that compassionate healthcare begins with listening, empowering, and serving others, and that is the kind of provider I am working to become.





Before I can continue that journey, I must overcome one financial barrier. A $2,500 transcript hold from a previous college must be resolved before my official transcript can be released. Until then, I cannot complete my transfer evaluation or receive full credit for the education I have already worked so hard to earn.





I am not asking anyone to build my future for me. I've already invested years of hard work, long nights, sacrifice, and perseverance into this journey. I'm simply asking for help removing one barrier so I can continue moving forward.





Every donation, no matter the amount, will go directly toward resolving this transcript hold and allowing me to continue my education. If donating isn't possible, your prayers, words of encouragement, and sharing my story are gifts I will treasure just as much. This journey has never been about earning a title. It's about answering a calling to serve, advocate, and care for others. Every class, every sacrifice, and every step forward brings me closer to becoming the Women's Health Nurse Practitioner I aspire to be. Thank you for believing in my purpose and helping me continue the journey.





With gratitude,

Shelby Murray-Davis