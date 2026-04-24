GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Invest In A Purpose Worth Pursuing ❤️

Goal$2,500 USD
Raised$100 USD

Fundraiser created byShelby Murray-Davis

Invest In A Purpose Worth Pursuing ❤️

Hi, my name is Shelby Murray-Davis.

If you've taken a moment to read my story, thank you.


Asking for help isn't something that comes naturally to me. I've always believed in working hard, finding a way forward, and trusting that every challenge has a purpose. Today, I'm asking for help with one educational barrier that stands between me and the next chapter of a journey I've been building for years.


I am a full-time healthcare professional, a mother of two incredible little boys, and a nontraditional nursing student completing a hybrid LPN program while working full time. Balancing work, school, and motherhood hasn't been easy, but every challenge has strengthened my determination to keep moving forward.


Over the years, I've earned 171 college credit hours through persistence, sacrifice, and an unwavering commitment to my education. Recently, I received encouraging news that many of those credits can transfer toward my Bachelor of Science in Nursing, bringing me one step closer to my long-term goal.

While earning my nursing degrees is an important part of my journey, it is not the destination.


My ultimate aspiration is to become a Women's Health Nurse Practitioner. I want to educate, advocate for, and care for women throughout every stage of their lives. I believe that compassionate healthcare begins with listening, empowering, and serving others, and that is the kind of provider I am working to become.


Before I can continue that journey, I must overcome one financial barrier. A $2,500 transcript hold from a previous college must be resolved before my official transcript can be released. Until then, I cannot complete my transfer evaluation or receive full credit for the education I have already worked so hard to earn.


I am not asking anyone to build my future for me. I've already invested years of hard work, long nights, sacrifice, and perseverance into this journey. I'm simply asking for help removing one barrier so I can continue moving forward.


Every donation, no matter the amount, will go directly toward resolving this transcript hold and allowing me to continue my education. If donating isn't possible, your prayers, words of encouragement, and sharing my story are gifts I will treasure just as much. This journey has never been about earning a title. It's about answering a calling to serve, advocate, and care for others. Every class, every sacrifice, and every step forward brings me closer to becoming the Women's Health Nurse Practitioner I aspire to be. Thank you for believing in my purpose and helping me continue the journey.


With gratitude,

Shelby Murray-Davis

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Education
Walking in Faith:My Journey to Liberty University
Raised: $1,000 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Walking in Faith:My Journey to Liberty University

Hi everyone,My name is Liana, and I’m currently preparing for one of the biggest steps in my life, going to college. This journey means so much more t...

Loading...

Adoption
Emerge Mentoring for Teens in Foster Care
Raised: $7,449 USD
Goal: $200,000 USD
Emerge Mentoring for Teens in Foster Care

Emerge Mentoring is Mentoring for Teens in Foster Care.Every year in America, over 23,000 teens leave foster care without a consistent adult to guide...

Loading...

Evangelism
Bread & Water Ministry
Raised: $240 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Bread & Water Ministry

I created this campaign for David Toledo who runs Bread & Water Ministry that serves homeless women of Hampshire and Hampden County. David’s testi...

Loading...

Medical
Help Mitch & Brenda Bickford
Raised: $4,120 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Help Mitch & Brenda Bickford

Since the beginning of August, my Uncle Mitch has been laid up in critical condition due to a very serious heart attack. While Mitch & Brenda had...

Loading...

Legal
Kevin Mackie ActonAssault Legal Fund
Raised: $3,863 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Kevin Mackie ActonAssault Legal Fund

Pre-update 19: April 4, 2024:The jury's verdict on Commonwealth vs. Kevin Mackie: Docket # 2247CR000793:Assault & Battery w/ a Dangerous Weapon:NO...

Loading...

Emergency
Emergency Relief for Earthquake Survivors Cali Col
Raised: $105 USD
Emergency Relief for Earthquake Survivors Cali Col

We are raising funds to support families affected by the recent earthquake in Cali, Colombia. The donations will help provide emergency food, clean wa...

Loading...

Memorial
Love offering for the Lewis Family
Raised: $10,700 USD
Goal: $12,000 USD
Love offering for the Lewis Family

August 13 2026 Brendon Lewis passed away unexpectedly. His wife Vanessa (23 yrs) and 2 children Merrick and Everleigh have been left stunned and devas...

Loading...

Mission
Mission with Generation Hope in Scotland
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $5,200 USD
Mission with Generation Hope in Scotland

My name is Gabriella Cottrill, and I am from western Massachusetts! As a missionary with NET Ireland two years ago, I was introduced to GenHope in Sco...

Loading...

Animal/Pets
Help Save Baxter After A Severe Accident
Raised: $3,355 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Help Save Baxter After A Severe Accident

On January 24, 2021, a chocolate lab retriever came into this world named Baxter. He became a beloved family member, a loyal companion, and a source o...

Loading...

Evangelism
Fire and Fragrance Mission Trip
Raised: $110 USD
Goal: $6,000 USD
Fire and Fragrance Mission Trip

In January, I’ll be leaving for a 3 month long mission trip with Fire and Fragrance! This is something that’s been on my heart for a while, and I’m so...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve