I need to get out of here!

At the behest of my friends, I have humbled myself and created this public online fundraiser to help me out. There are career opportunities waiting for me in Maricopa County. Pima County, meanwhile, has been quicksand. Please help *fund* my way out of here so I can begin a new life for myself.

While I’m still in Pima County, I am still actively seeking out seasonal, part time, and full time positions. It’s a tricky situation I’m in. I’ve been doing odd jobs of varied sorts for a full year now. The career opportunities offered to me in Maricopa County don’t have any relocation assistance. **My new goal to have my life on track = before February 23, 2025.** The current USD goal I have shared is the minimum I came up with (moving expenses including travel, lodging, deposit, first and last month rent wherever I live, and so forth).