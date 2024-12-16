I need to get out of here!

Goal:
USD $2,100
Raised:
USD $365
Campaign funds will be received by Lori George
At the behest of my friends, I have humbled myself and created this public online fundraiser to help me out. There are career opportunities waiting for me in Maricopa County. Pima County, meanwhile, has been quicksand. Please help *fund* my way out of here so I can begin a new life for myself.
While I’m still in Pima County, I am still actively seeking out seasonal, part time, and full time positions. It’s a tricky situation I’m in. I’ve been doing odd jobs of varied sorts for a full year now. The career opportunities offered to me in Maricopa County don’t have any relocation assistance. **My new goal to have my life on track = before February 23, 2025.** The current USD goal I have shared is the minimum I came up with (moving expenses including travel, lodging, deposit, first and last month rent wherever I live, and so forth).
Praying this does some good ❤️
"So much! 🥹 " By Lori George
Praying for you my dear
"That means so much to me ^_^ " By Lori George
January 12th, 2025
Thanks again for your prayer donations and monetary donations. Please share my GiveSendGo campaign with others on your social media platforms, via text messaging, emails to your friends and family, etc. The current temporary living situation I’m in will only last through February 23,2025. I’m just below 18% of my goal with raising the funds here. I’m still seeking employment while remaining in Pima County while researching how to get back up to Maricopa County. It’s alot to manage. Wishing everyone well and prayers for those who are in similar situations like mine or worse. Please keep sharing this campaign with others. Thank you.
January 3rd, 2025
Hello :-) I found a new temporary living situation which I’m truly thankful for - it is much safer than the last one. I’m very humbled and thankful to those who have donated their prayers and donated money. Very grateful. I’m still working on getting up to the Phoenix area so pretty please keep sharing this link with others on your email lists, text messages and social media. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.
December 18th, 2024
I sincerely appreciate the donations of money and also prayers. This “season” in my life has been one of the top five most difficult to navigate and it is reassuring to know I’m in the presence of terrific humans. :-) Sending lots of gratitude, respect, and love.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.