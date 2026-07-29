Intervention For My Special Needs Son

Hi, I'm Delilah, my son is 12 years old, autistic, and has a rare chromosome disorder that affects his comprehension, speech, and development across his daily life. These are not temporary challenges. They shape every moment of his day, and he deserves an environment that recognizes, respects, and supports that reality.

Right now, he does not have that.

What you are about to read is continuing to happen because the current decision maker is embarrassed by his diagnosis and thinks allowing this will "make him stronger"

For the past several years, he has endured repeated and escalating bullying and physical assaults at school, on the bus, and after school. These were not isolated incidents. In each separate case, the assaults were ongoing for months at a time before I was able to stop them.

Multiple cases were formally prosecuted after going to the police and CPS. Through every single one of them, I have been his only advocate, and his fight.

The toll on his body and mind has been significant. Although he is 12, he functions academically at a third grade level yet is expected to perform at a sixth grade level despite having an IEP and special education intervention.

That gap creates daily anxiety he is not equipped to navigate alone. As a result, he now experiences anxiety induced facial and vocal tics, panic attacks, and gastrointestinal problems tied to the chronic anxiety.

His neurologist has had to repeatedly increase his anxiety and tic medications because his condition continues to worsen. On standardized medical assessments, he continues to score in the high range. His pediatrician and neurologist both agree that he needs psychological intervention, and he is not currently receiving it.

Where he is right now, his diagnoses are not being taken seriously. His needs are not being addressed. The bullying has gone uninterrupted down to the last days of school.

The medical and educational support he requires is simply not in place. In order for me to step in as the sole decision maker for his medical care, education, and overall well being, I must retain a family law attorney to pursue a custody modification. That is why I am here asking for the community's help.

I have spent years documenting everything, including medical records, school reports, police reports, assault cases, and evidence of his ongoing decline. An attorney has reviewed the full picture and believes strongly the court will recognize that my son needs stronger protection and advocacy.

I am ready to fight for him. I just need to be able to get through the door.

The photos shared here are everything I am able to post publicly. There is additional documentation that is too graphic to share on this platform.

Any amount helps cover the attorney retainer, court costs, and related legal expenses. If you are unable to donate, your prayers and support still mean the world to us.

My son deserves safety and a chance to heal and grow in an environment that accepts him for who he is.