Support Sara Mora's Evangelization Training

Hi everyone!

Thank you for taking the time to visit my GiveSendGo Campaign.

I am reaching out to ask for your support in bringing this amazing opportunity to life.

As some of you know, I am very involved in mentoring kids, leading missions, and helping with camps. Whether it is as a teacher, team leader, or counselor, I am passionate about helping others encounter Christ. This calling brings me great joy!

A couple of months ago, I was accepted to go to the International Formators Course (IFC) in Rome this July 2026. This course is not just any ordinary training program; it is a three-week immersion in spiritual formation, leadership training, missionary service, and accompaniment led by experienced formators from all around the world.

My hope is to bring back to the community everything I learned!

Your contributions would go towards the program fee, flights, and stay during this program. If you feel called to donate, whether a little or a lot, please know that every gift makes a big difference ❤️

Thank you for your generosity. May God bless you!





Then I heard the voice of the Lord, saying, "Whom shall I send, and who will go for Us?" Then I said, "Here am I. Send me!"

Isaiah 6:8