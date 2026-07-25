International Gathering a chance to connect & grow

Hello!

Our Names are Charlie, Alana, Kaya (age 6), and Pania (almost 3)!

We are missionaries in Portugal with an organization called Steiger.

Steiger reaches young adults who wouldn't walk into a Church with the message of the Gospel using creativity and community.





Our mission has an International gathering once a year where all the missionaries from around the world can gather together, learn, and be refreshed so they can be sent back out to do their work! This year, they will be having the Gathering on the 20th of July, at our base in Germany.

We have been with Steiger for almost 9 years now and have only been able to be in this gathering once! There are many people we work with and see online, but haven't been able to see in person for years. On top of that, Charlie hasn't been able to travel at all for the last 3 years because we were waiting for him to get his residency here in Portugal, where we live. Alana has travelled with the girls a couple of times, but it was really hard being away from each other, and we are really looking forward to being able to go as a whole family!





Alana will also be finishing a training on leadership that she is doing, and so it would be really important for her to be there in person.





The problem is that getting 4 people to Germany is expensive, and we don't currently have the finances for it.





Will you help us and prayerfully consider giving towards our goal of being at the gathering this year?