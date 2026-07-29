Fuel the Field for Intensity!

Help Team Intensity Stay on the Field

Team Intensity is a U15 girls soccer team that is working hard to grow their skills, endurance, and confidence both individually and as a team. To continue developing at a high level, we are raising funds to cover the cost of renting a soccer field for our twice-weekly practices this season.

Field space is limited and rental costs add up quickly, but consistent practice time is essential for the girls to train, compete, and continue improving together.

Your support will go directly toward securing practice field time for the team. Every contribution, big or small, helps these athletes continue to learn the game, build teamwork, and pursue their goals on and off the field.

Thank you for supporting Team Intensity and investing in these young athletes.